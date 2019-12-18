BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Antiochian Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia, Atallah Hanna, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being poisoned with an undisclosed chemical substance, Quds TV reported.

Archbishop Hanna is said to be in an undisclosed hospital in Jerusalem, where he is currently being treated.

No further details were released about the poisoning.

