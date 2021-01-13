BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the borders of the Gaza Strip witnessed a round of mutual bombardment between the Israeli army and the Palestinian forces.

The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said via his Twitter account that an Israeli tank had bombed two Hamas sites, in response to a double-fire attack on an engineering vehicle belonging to it from the Gaza Strip.

Adraee said the Israeli vehicle was carrying out a leveling operation at the western end of the security fence at the southern end of the Gaza Strip. .

The spokesman stated that the cause of the attack resulted in material damage, without causing any casualties.

On the other hand, the Ma’an News Agency reported that the Palestinian forces fired at several Israeli tanks that entered the fields of Palestinian farmers and began to raze their crops.

They did not report any casualties from the Palestinian side.