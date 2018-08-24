Teenage Palestinian icon Ahed Tamimi is infuriating critics after she heaped praise on Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Tamimi was imprisoned by Israeli authorities in December after she was caught on video slapping an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who entered her family’s property during a protest against illegal settlements near the residence in the occupied West Bank town of Nabi Saleh.

Tamimi confronted the soldier after the IDF had shot her 15-year-old cousin from close range in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet. She was sentenced to eight months in prison for the act and released in late July.

Nasrallah called the 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi “brave and courageous” in February.

“This is a girl who confronts the Israeli soldiers and slaps them,” he said.

“His words boosted our morale — not just my morale, but the morale of many people, because I represent the people. I’m not just representing myself, but the people and the cause,” Tamimi said in a video published on Thursday.

She added that she wanted to tell Nasrallah that “he always makes us grow stronger.”

“We all support him and are proud of him,” she added

Tamimi has since been criticized online by opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and pro-Saudi accounts for her endorsement of the Hezbollah leader and her claim that he represents Palestinians; critics have claimed that she’s “scum” and that her supporters deserve “spit in the face.”

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 48
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    48
    Shares
ALSO READ  Syrian opposition delegation arrives in Sochi for talks - source
News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
n.md.148 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

zio scumbags will always be destroyed by truth which they will get infinitely when they rot in perm h**l

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-24 18:26