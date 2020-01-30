Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will attend a UN Security Council session to submit a resolution against the US-proposed plan for Middle Eastern reconciliation dubbed ‘deal of the century,’ the Palestinian envoy to the UN told reporters.

“We will continue the consultations. These consultations will be culminated in a visit by President Abbas within the next two weeks to the Security Council, in which he will put before the entire international community the reaction of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership to this onslaught against the national rights of the Palestinian people by the Trump administration,” Riyad Mansour said.

“We will also be consulting with everyone,” the Palestinian diplomat added. “Hopefully, by that time we will have the agreement on the text that the Security Council will vote on it.”

The resolution will be brought before the UN Security Council in cooperation with Tunisia, which currently is a non-permanent member of the UN body.

Mansour described the US initiative as “the opposite of peace” that would allow Israel “to annex” 40% of the Palestinian territory.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump revealed the key points of the so-called “deal of the century”, a plan for Israel-Palestine regulation based on mutual recognition of both states. The US offers to link the Palestinian territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with a tunnel, also proposing to recognize East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital.

At the same time, Trump has stressed that Jerusalem remains Israel’s “undivided capital,” adding that the US intends to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements founded on Palestinian territories. Among the preconditions for the peace process, the US leader listed Palestine denouncing the Hamas radical movement active in Gaza and ceasing military activity. The US offers Palestine $50 bln as an investment to promote regulation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the initiative and expressed his readiness to start negotiations immediately.

President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas denounced the deal, blasting it as a “conspiracy deal”, while the Hamas movement stressed that the plan is “not worth the ink it was written with.”

Source: TASS

