BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed that its passenger plane with 107 people on board crashed today while trying to land at Karachi Airport.
The company spokesman told reporters that the Airbus A320 was carrying 99 passengers and an eight-person crew to Karachi from Lahore when it crashed near Jinnah International Airport.
The stricken flight bears the number PK-8303.
Lahore-Karachi bound PIA plane crashes near Malir Cantt. pic.twitter.com/4BbV6A5YR8
— Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) May 22, 2020
The plane crashed into residential homes in the inhabited Model Colony area, adding to concerns about casualties not only among passengers but also among locals.
It has not been revealed yet whether there were any survivors on board the plane.
The News International of Pakistan confirmed that several buildings were damaged by the plane crash, indicating that the security forces rushed to the site of the accident, but that the rescue work is faltering due to the narrow streets of the region.
