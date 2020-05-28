BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Pakistani military shot down an Indian spy drone that was seen circling the Line of Control area along the Indian-Pakistani border.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan, their military shot down the Indian drone after it penetrated more than 650 meters past the Line of Control.

No further details were released about the incident.

Prior to the downing of this drone, the Indian Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, alleged that the Pakistani military was operating “terrorist launch pads” from its side of the Line of Control.

Singh further claimed that the Pakistani military was attempting to cross into Indian territory.

Pakistan has not responded to these allegations from the Indian Defense Minister.

The Pakistani military has now shot down at least two Indian spy drones along the Line of Control.

