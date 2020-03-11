A Pakistan Air Force F-16 figther jet was rehearsing for the “Pakistan Day” parade, to be held on 23 March, when it crashed in Islamabad.

​”We are ascertaining the losses,” a spokesman for the air force said.

Shortly thereafter, local media reported that Wing Commander Nauman Akram lost his life in the incident. There has been no official confirmation of his death so far.

Several videos have emerged on social media allegedly showing the moment the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane crashing near the capital city.

The rehearsals were taking place before the annual military parade that is scheduled to be held in Islamabad this month to celebrate Pakistan Day.

Last month, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet had crashed near Takht Bhai in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region during a routine training mission.

Source: Sputnik

