BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Pakistani Army announced on Saturday that it shot down an Indian spy plane after it entered the country’s airspace in the Khanjar sector, which is located on the dividing line in Kashmir.

The army said in a statement published by the official Pakistani News Agency, that the plane violated Pakistani airspace and was carrying out a spying mission.

They stated that the Indian plane, a small surveillance plane, flew 500 meters over Pakistani territory, in violation of the air agreement between the two sides.

The Pakistani forces described the matter as “provocative” and “a blatant act of aggression.”

This is the eighth Indian spy plane shot down by the Pakistani army this year, according to the statement.

