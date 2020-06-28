BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Pakistani Army announced on Sunday that their forces shot down an Indian spy drone that entered their territory along the Line of Control.
According to Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations, their air defense forces shot down the Indian quadcopter inside the Hot Spring sector of the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.
“The quadcopter had intruded 850 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC. This is ninth Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year,” Iftikhar said.
No further details were released at this time.
It should be noted that the Pakistani military has now shot down two Indian spy drones over Kashmir in the past two weeks.
