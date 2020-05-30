BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Pakistani Army announced on Saturday that its forces shot down an Indian spy quadcopter, which was seen inside Pakistani territory near the Line of Control.
According to Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Indian drone penetrated approximately 700 meters into their territory, prompting them to activate their air defenses near the Nekrun Sector.
#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of #LOC in Nekrun Sector.
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 29, 2020
This is the second time in the last week that the Pakistani military has shot down a spy drone that was flying over its territory.
The last time the Pakistani Army shot down an Indian spy drone was on May 27th, when a quadcopter was downed near the Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control.
The Indian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these allegations.
