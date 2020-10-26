"Islamic Republic of Pakistan Flag" by theglobalpanorama is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – Pakistan summoned the French ambassador against the backdrop of statements it considered hostile to Islam on the part of President Emmanuel Macron after the killing of a teacher who displayed satirical pictures of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Qureshi told Geo TV that he was “calling the French ambassador to register protest against the anti-Islam campaign,” adding that “the civilized nations have respect for the feelings of Muslims.”

On October 16, the capital, Paris, witnessed a murder in which a history teacher was killed by a French citizen, for reportedly showing his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron said in statements reported by Reuters Agency: “A citizen was killed today because he was a teacher and because he was teaching students freedom of expression.”

The French President said, “This attack is part of Islamist terrorism.”

Macron continued, “The entire country stands with the teachers, and these terrorists will not divide France … Darkness will not win.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country would not abandon the “cartoons” (offensive to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad), which sparked a wave of anger across the Islamic world.

In response to Macron’s statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech over the weekend that his French counterpart should seek “mental assistance.”

Stern Daler
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
2020-10-26 14:12

On October 16, the capital, Paris, witnessed a murder in which a history teacher was killed by a French citizen, for reportedly showing his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. @ News Desk: The terrorist killer was no French citizen but a migrant Mohammedan asylum seeker. Do the countries of Turkey and Pakistan find it correct that Mohammedans that come to the EU to be protected from persecution and thus submit to the laws and customs of the Harbī go to kill people of the nation that protect and host them in the name of Sharia and their Mohammedan faith? And…

0
Reply
Translate
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-10-26 16:35
Reply to  Stern Daler

Muslims are even prohibited by Qu’ran to settle into Dār al-Harb and to live in the middle of the kafir (infidels).
BTW, Porkistan is one of the 4 main terrorism sponsoring states.

-1
Reply
Translate
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-10-26 16:32

: the terrorist was a Chechen Muslim that came to France as an asylum seeker. Previous terror attack was by a Paki, against two people going out from former Charlie-Hebdo facilities…

-1
Reply
Translate