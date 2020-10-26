BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – Pakistan summoned the French ambassador against the backdrop of statements it considered hostile to Islam on the part of President Emmanuel Macron after the killing of a teacher who displayed satirical pictures of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Qureshi told Geo TV that he was “calling the French ambassador to register protest against the anti-Islam campaign,” adding that “the civilized nations have respect for the feelings of Muslims.”

On October 16, the capital, Paris, witnessed a murder in which a history teacher was killed by a French citizen, for reportedly showing his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron said in statements reported by Reuters Agency: “A citizen was killed today because he was a teacher and because he was teaching students freedom of expression.”

The French President said, “This attack is part of Islamist terrorism.”

Macron continued, “The entire country stands with the teachers, and these terrorists will not divide France … Darkness will not win.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country would not abandon the “cartoons” (offensive to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad), which sparked a wave of anger across the Islamic world.

In response to Macron’s statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech over the weekend that his French counterpart should seek “mental assistance.”