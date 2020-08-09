BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Fars News Agency quoted a Pakistani senator as saying that the Pakistani government had seized an Iranian oil tanker in the port of Karachi at the request of the United States.

Senator Rahman Malik, Secretary of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Pakistani Senate, said: “We have warned against the transfer of Iranian oil to Pakistan. This is an important international issue and will lead to pressure on Pakistan,” noting that “the transfer of oil to Pakistan is a violation of the embargo on Iran.”

Rahmani added that “the Iranian oil tanker was monitored by an American organization, and this organization informed the Pakistani government to seize it, and asked it to take legal action regarding the consequences of importing and exporting as well as refining Iranian oil.”

For its part, the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization said that it had not received a notification from Pakistan regarding the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker.

“Pakistan has not officially informed us yet about the seizure of the oil tanker, as we are the state owner of the flag that the tanker flies,” Abbas Ahmadinejad, director general of maritime affairs in the organization, told Fars News.

Ahmadinejad indicated that Pakistan should inform the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which in turn informs the port organization to take the necessary measures.