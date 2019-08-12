The Pakistani military has begun moving military equipment to the country’s Skardu Air Base near the Union Territory of Ladakh on the Indian-Pakistani border, the news agency ANI reported citing Indian government sources.

According to the sources, the military gear transported to the base could support equipment for aircraft operations. The sources believe that the next step Islamabad will undertake is likely to be deployment of their JF-17 fighter jets to the Skardu airfields.

The reports say the deployment of planes may indicate that the Pakistani military intends to carry out an exercise including the country’s Air Force and Army.

Neither Islamabad, nor New Delhi has so far confirmed this information.

New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had guaranteed Jammu and Kashmir a degree of autonomy for decades, and divided it into two federally administered territories.

The region has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since the countries gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Both nations govern different parts of the region but claim it in its entirety. The rivals have also fought two wars over Kashmir.