The Pakistani military has begun moving military equipment to the country’s Skardu Air Base near the Union Territory of Ladakh on the Indian-Pakistani border, the news agency ANI reported citing Indian government sources.
According to the sources, the military gear transported to the base could support equipment for aircraft operations. The sources believe that the next step Islamabad will undertake is likely to be deployment of their JF-17 fighter jets to the Skardu airfields.
The reports say the deployment of planes may indicate that the Pakistani military intends to carry out an exercise including the country’s Air Force and Army.
Neither Islamabad, nor New Delhi has so far confirmed this information.
New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had guaranteed Jammu and Kashmir a degree of autonomy for decades, and divided it into two federally administered territories.
The region has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since the countries gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Both nations govern different parts of the region but claim it in its entirety. The rivals have also fought two wars over Kashmir.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.