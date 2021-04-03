BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Two Pakistani warships arrived on Saturday at the Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran, in preparation for holding joint Iranian-Pakistani maneuvers this week in the Gulf waters and the Gulf of Oman.

This coincides with the announcement by the Pakistani Air Force of exercises, which were dubbed “Air Superiority Center 2021”, with the participation of the Saudi and US air forces.

A statement issued by the Pakistani Air Force stated that the Saudi Royal Air Force will participate in a number of drills with all their air, technical and support crews.

It is noteworthy to mention that the exercise continues until the 27th of April at the Mushaf Air Base in Pakistan, and aims to exchange experiences in the field of planning, combat and support operations.

Relations between Riyadh and Islamabad have witnessed tension over the past year, prompting Saudi Arabia to demand recovery of its loans from Pakistan, which in turn resorted to borrowing from China to return $1 billion to Riyadh, a batch of a loan that was concessional, amounting to $3 billion.

