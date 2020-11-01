BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – On Sunday morning, an aid plane provided by the Republic of Pakistan arrived at Damascus International Airport to support the efforts of the Syrian health sector in facing the coronavirus.

The Pakistani medical aid plane arrived at the airport, accompanied by a number of Pakistani officials, and the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, received them.

Despite efforts by some nations to isolate Syria in the international arena, Pakistan has maintained great relations with the Arab Republic, as they have an embassy in Damascus and several citizens who work and live in the Levantine nation.

According to the “World Meter” website, which specializes in monitoring coronavirus cases around the world, the number of people infected with the virus in Syria has reached 5,728, while the number of deaths has reached 288.