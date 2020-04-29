BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese ARmy announced on Wednesday that 81 soldiers were wounded during the renewed protests in various Lebanese governorates.

The army leadership said in a statement that their forces continued to carry out their mission to maintain security and stability during the popular demonstrations in various Lebanese cities.

As a result of the demonstration that took place at Al-Nour Square in Tripoli, 50 soldiers were wounded, including six officers.

The army units in the aforementioned area arrested 19 people for throwing explosives and stones at the patrol members, and sparking riots, burning banks and a number of ATMs.

Another person was arrested for firing towards the demonstrators, which resulted in the injury of one of them. A patrol was also struck in the Al-Bahsas area in Tripoli.

At Beirut’s Hamra Street, an army patrol was hit by stones, glass and metal objects, resulting in the hospitalization of four soldiers.

While a military patrol was trying to reopen a road in Saida, they were pelted with rocks and other objects, which led to four more soldiers being wounded.

Several other Lebanese soldiers were wounded in various parts of Lebanon, including a number of military personnel near Naameh.

