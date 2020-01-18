BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The ongoing battle in southeastern Idlib has become incredibly costly these past 72 hours, as all parties have suffered heavy losses to personnel and equipment.
According to a field source in the area, the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels have suffered a large number of casualties as a result of the clashes, with the death toll estimated to be over 70.
The source said the first day of clashes was left no more than 20 casualties in southeastern Idlib; this includes wounded.
However, when the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) launched a big counter-offensive to retake Abu Jarif, the death toll sky rocketed.
The death toll would continue to rise over the next 24 hours, as HTS and their Turkish-backed allies managed to retake Abu Jarif and Tal Khatrah.
Since then, the Syrian Arab Army has halted their ground assault in favor of heavy artillery and air strikes, while the jihadist rebels have concentrated their efforts on reinforcing this front.
A new Syrian Arab Army offensive is expected to kickoff in the next few days, as the fight switches to the Aleppo Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.