BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The ongoing battle in southeastern Idlib has become incredibly costly these past 72 hours, as all parties have suffered heavy losses to personnel and equipment.

According to a field source in the area, the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels have suffered a large number of casualties as a result of the clashes, with the death toll estimated to be over 70.

The source said the first day of clashes was left no more than 20 casualties in southeastern Idlib; this includes wounded.

However, when the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) launched a big counter-offensive to retake Abu Jarif, the death toll sky rocketed.

The death toll would continue to rise over the next 24 hours, as HTS and their Turkish-backed allies managed to retake Abu Jarif and Tal Khatrah.

Since then, the Syrian Arab Army has halted their ground assault in favor of heavy artillery and air strikes, while the jihadist rebels have concentrated their efforts on reinforcing this front.

A new Syrian Arab Army offensive is expected to kickoff in the next few days, as the fight switches to the Aleppo Governorate.

