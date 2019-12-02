BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a counter-offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday after losing four towns to the jihadist rebels.
During the counter-offensive, the Syrian Arab Army managed to encircle a group of jihadist rebels that were trying to hold onto their last line of defense at the town of ‘Aajaz.
According to a field report, the jihadist rebels refused to surrender despite calls from the Syrian Army to lay down their arms.
A fierce firefight would ensue once the Syrian Army reinforcements arrived, resulting in heavy casualties for the remaining jihadist rebels at ‘Aajaz.
The number of dead jihadists during the battle has been estimated between 40-50, with some pro-government pages claiming more than 60 killed.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army suffered heavy casualties as well, with a source putting the death toll around 30.
