BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – Over 60 jihadists were killed and many more wounded in a series of concentrated airstrikes that targeted their gatherings, as they prepared for an attack on one of the axes with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib countryside, a high-level field source told Sputnik Arabic.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Scores Big Advance in Southern Aleppo
A source in the Syrian Army’s Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) in the Idlib countryside said that information arrived on Tuesday about the readiness of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and other Turkish-backed militant groups to carry out an attack on the Syrian Army positions on the western axis of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man city.
The source stated that Russian reconnaissance planes provided information about the impending attack, as they monitored crowds of armed men with armored vehicles gathering on the axis of Deir Sonbol town
The source pointed out that about 80 gunmen were divided into 5 equal groups, and each of them was mobilized on one of the axes.
However, before they could actually launch the attack, they came under a heavy attack by the Russian and Syrian air forces.
The source revealed that about 60 militants were killed, the rest of them were wounded, and 8 vehicles and mechanisms were destroyed, including Turkish armored vehicles, which were delivered by the Turkish army to the armed groups.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.