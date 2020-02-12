BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – Over 60 jihadists were killed and many more wounded in a series of concentrated airstrikes that targeted their gatherings, as they prepared for an attack on one of the axes with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib countryside, a high-level field source told Sputnik Arabic.

A source in the Syrian Army’s Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) in the Idlib countryside said that information arrived on Tuesday about the readiness of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and other Turkish-backed militant groups to carry out an attack on the Syrian Army positions on the western axis of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man city.

The source stated that Russian reconnaissance planes provided information about the impending attack, as they monitored crowds of armed men with armored vehicles gathering on the axis of Deir Sonbol town

The source pointed out that about 80 gunmen were divided into 5 equal groups, and each of them was mobilized on one of the axes.

However, before they could actually launch the attack, they came under a heavy attack by the Russian and Syrian air forces.

The source revealed that about 60 militants were killed, the rest of them were wounded, and 8 vehicles and mechanisms were destroyed, including Turkish armored vehicles, which were delivered by the Turkish army to the armed groups.

 

Excellent and, in addition, the SAA is still retrieving more territory in spite of artillery bombardments by Turkish troops in support of their Islamic jihadists.

2020-02-12 10:41