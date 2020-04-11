BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Another batch of Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries have arrived in Libya to help the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces as they struggle to hold onto the last areas under their control in Libya.

In a new report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the monitor claimed that another 300 Syrian mercenaries from three Turkish-backed militant groups arrived in Libya on Friday.

“Nearly 300 mercenaries affiliated to “Sultan Murad”, “Suqour al-Shamal Brigade” and “Al-Sham Corps” arrived in Libya yesterday, Friday,” the monitor claimed.

Furthermore, the SOHR report claims that as many 5,050 Syrian mercenaries are currently taking part in the Libyan War.

“Accordingly, the number of recruits who arrived in Tripoli up to date, rose to nearly 5,050, while nearly 1,950 others arrived in Turkey to undergo training courses,” the report added.

While the Syrian mercenaries have provided the GNA forces in Libya with more manpower, they have failed to stop the advances of the Libyan National Army (LNA), who, since December, have captured a significant amount of ground around Tripoli and Sirte.

The first Syrian mercenaries were transported from Turkey to Libya in December as part of a new initiative by Ankara to help the GNA fend off the LNA forces.

