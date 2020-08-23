BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition brought military equipment, logistical materials, and tanks to transport oil to their bases in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, local reports said on Saturday.

According to the reports, more than 50 U.S. military vehicles, including a number of tanks, entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate on Saturday via the Al-Walid Crossing that links the country with Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate.

The sources indicated that the convoy also includes trucks, tanks, oil and tankers, accompanied by a number of armored vehicles.

During the past months, the U.S. military forces have brought thousands of trucks loaded with weapons and military and logistical equipment to Hasakah through illegal crossings to reinforce its presence east of the Euphrates.

‘The Syrian government has condemned the U.S.’ presence in eastern Syria, calling on Washington to immediately withdraw their forces from the country.

The U.S. maintains that their presence is to combat the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and counter Iran in Syria, despite Damascus’ objections.