BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – Over 50 Syrian tribes met in the city of Aleppo on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation east of the Euphrates.

The tribes announced their unconditional support for the Al-Baggara and Al-Akidat tribes as they take on the U.S. Coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern region of Deir Ezzor.

The 55 tribal factions vowed to support the Al-Baggara and Al-Akidat in their defense of their land, whether by military or financial means.

The tribes and clans reaffirmed that Damascus is the capital for all Syrians, President Bashar Al-Assad is their leader, and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is their military.

They indicated that the Syrian people are the source of all powers, and no group or individuals thereof have the right to decide the fate of one inch of their land or to represent it in concluding agreements or understandings regarding it and said:

“The Syrian Arab Republic belongs to all Syrians, who are a permanent and continuous inheritance for all their previous and subsequent generations and throughout history. No person, class or even an entire generation has the right to dispose of any part of it.”

Lastly, they demanded that the U.S. and Turkish forces completely withdraw from all Syrian lands, without any preconditions.

The meeting was held at the Al-Shahbah Hotel in Aleppo city.