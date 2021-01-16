BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – More than 50 fighters were killed on Friday in the renewed battle for the strategic city of Marib in the northern region of Yemen.

According to reports from northern Yemen, the Ansarallah forces and Yemeni government troops were involved in a fierce battle on Friday for the Naqam Mountain in the southern part of Marib.

The reports said that the Yemeni government troops attempted to retake several areas south of the administrative capital, including a number of hilltops that were under the control of the Ansarallah forces.

The Yemeni government troops told Sputnik Arabic that at least 19 Ansarallah Movement fighters were killed, including two commanders from the latter.

The Sputnik Arabic report added that the death toll from the battle in southern Marib resulted in the death of more than 50 fighters on both sides.

Meanwhile, in the Murad Mountain area, the Ansarallah Movement troops managed to score a new advance against the Yemeni government forces, as they continued their large-scale operation in the northern part of the country.