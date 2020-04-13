BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 A.M.) – A human rights center affiliated to the Ansarallah Movement announced on Sunday total number of victims of the operations of the Arab Coalition in Yemen over a period of 5 years.
According to the official website of the Legal Center for Rights and Development, “the aggression killed 16,751 people, including 3,931 children and 2,462 women,” since 2015.
They continued: “The aggression injured 25,401 people, including 4,220 children and 3,039 women, and damaged and destroyed 428,828 houses.”
The center stated that “the aggression caused, within 5 years, the destruction of 15 airports, 14 ports, 739 storage tanks and water networks, 442 networks and communication stations, 2700 bridges and roads, 1832 government installations, 193 stations and electrical generators.”
“The aggression targeted 953 mosques, 360 tourist establishments, 344 hospitals and health facilities, 130 sports facilities and 914 schools and institutes, and it was destroyed by 41 media establishments, 76 university facilities, 219 archaeological teachers, and 4,134 agricultural fieldsl,” they continued.
“The aggression destroyed 355 factories, 370 petrol stations, 652 commercial markets, 266 fuel tankers, 7819 commercial establishments, 4199 transport vehicles, 774 food stores, 349 chicken and livestock farms, 642 food trucks and 454 fishing boats,” the center added.
