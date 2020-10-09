BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – A large number of soldiers have graduated from basic training and joined the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the SANA report, over 4,000 soldiers were inducted in the Syrian Arab Army in Damascus, as their graduation was still held in the capital, despite the fears caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a video captured of the ceremony, the newly inducted Syrian Arab Army soldiers can be seen marching and later graduating in front of the high command.