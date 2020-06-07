BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – A large convoy of trucks was seen entering eastern Syria on Sunday from neighboring Iraq.

According to RT Arabic, the trucks entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate via the Al-Waleed crossing, which links to Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate.

The reporter pointed out that the convoy, which includes about 40 trucks, crossed the Al-Waleed border crossing with Syria and crossed points of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the city of Qamishli, where they later made their way south towards the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The convoy carried building materials for U.S. bases located in northeastern Syria and included fuel tanks and other payloads.

