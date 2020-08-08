BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Embassy in Lebanon announced that the number of Syrians killed by the Beirut Port explosion has reached 43.
According to Al-Watan, the Syrian Embassy in Beirut announced: “43 Syrian martyrs as a result of the Beirut explosion, in an infinite toll.”
U.N. bodies have warned of a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon following the explosion that occurred in the port of the capital last Tuesday, which killed more than 150 people and injured more than 5,000 others.
So far, the Lebanese government’s investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored years ago in the port under poor storage conditions.
Lebanon was already suffering from a worsening economic crisis before the explosion. More than 75 percent of the Lebanese were in need of aid, a percentage that increased rapidly over the past weeks after 33 percent lost their jobs while more than a million people lived below the poverty line.
The World Food Program stated that the explosion would impede the arrival of food and humanitarian supplies to the city through the port and would disrupt the arrival of basic goods, which would lead to a rapid rise in prices.
At the same time, Lebanese President Michel Aoun refused calls for an international investigation into the causes of the explosion.
He said that the Lebanese authorities will investigate themselves to determine whether the explosion was premeditated or not.
