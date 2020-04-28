BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The death toll from Tuesday’s attack on a oil truck in northwestern Aleppo has risen to 40, the Turkish authorities reported.

Citing the Turkish authorities, state-owned TRT World Now reported that “at least 40 civilians, including 11 children” were killed when a bomb was detonated on an oil truck in the Afrin region of Aleppo.

The publication said the attack was carried out by the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG), but no one has actually claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s incident.

UPDATE: Death toll from the YPG/PKK terror attack in Syria's Afrin rises to at least 40 civilians, including 11 children, while 47 others are wounded – Turkish Defence Ministry — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 28, 2020

Turkey views the YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The PKK was involved in a long war with the Turkish military in the latter part of the 20th century; they have remained a major target in Turkey’s war on terrorism.

