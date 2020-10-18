BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – The Ministry of Defense of the Karabakh Republic announced that 37 of its soldiers were killed in battles with the Azerbaijani Army on Sunday.

The Armenian forces squared off against the Azerbaijani Army at the northern and southern axes of Karabakh on Saturday night and Sunday, resulting in a series of intense battles.

The ministry stated that the total number of dead in the ranks of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) has risen to 710 since the beginning of hostilities in the region on September 27th.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have not revealed their losses on the battlefield; however, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has estimated that Baku’s death toll is over 1,000, with some reports of over 100 Syrian mercenaries killed as well.