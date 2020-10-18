BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – The Ministry of Defense of the Karabakh Republic announced that 37 of its soldiers were killed in battles with the Azerbaijani Army on Sunday.
The Armenian forces squared off against the Azerbaijani Army at the northern and southern axes of Karabakh on Saturday night and Sunday, resulting in a series of intense battles.
The ministry stated that the total number of dead in the ranks of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) has risen to 710 since the beginning of hostilities in the region on September 27th.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have not revealed their losses on the battlefield; however, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has estimated that Baku’s death toll is over 1,000, with some reports of over 100 Syrian mercenaries killed as well.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.