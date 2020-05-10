BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The death toll from the jihadist operation in northwestern Hama continues to rise, with reports of over 30 Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers being killed.

According to the latest field report from the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army’s death toll is estimated between 30-40, as the remains of Syrian soldiers continue to be located around the town of Al-Tanjarah.

The high death toll in northwestern Hama makes last night’s attack by the Al-Qaeda-linked “Rouse the Believers” operation room to be the deadliest in the past two months.

A source from the SAA said that the attack began when the jihadists managed to slip behind the Syrian Army’s lines to ambush dozens of soldiers at Al-Tanjara.

Most of the soldiers that deployed there were killed before the jihadist rebels slipped back to their lines in the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain.

Since this attack, the Syrian Arab Army has been launching nonstop artillery and missile strikes on the jihadist positions, with some reports even indicating a pending operation.

