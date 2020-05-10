BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The death toll from the jihadist operation in northwestern Hama continues to rise, with reports of over 30 Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers being killed.
According to the latest field report from the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army’s death toll is estimated between 30-40, as the remains of Syrian soldiers continue to be located around the town of Al-Tanjarah.
The high death toll in northwestern Hama makes last night’s attack by the Al-Qaeda-linked “Rouse the Believers” operation room to be the deadliest in the past two months.
A source from the SAA said that the attack began when the jihadists managed to slip behind the Syrian Army’s lines to ambush dozens of soldiers at Al-Tanjara.
Most of the soldiers that deployed there were killed before the jihadist rebels slipped back to their lines in the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
Since this attack, the Syrian Arab Army has been launching nonstop artillery and missile strikes on the jihadist positions, with some reports even indicating a pending operation.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.