BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassad said on Tuesday night that more than 30 people have been killed and over 3,000 wounded as a result of the Beirut Port explosion.
According to the latest report from the area, the fires around the port have yet to be fully extinguished, as civil defense units attempt to quell the flames.
The civil defense units have also worked vigorously to help many of the people in the area, with several hospitals in Beirut opening their doors to the wounded.
As of now, the reason for the blast remains unknown; however, according to the Head of Public Security, Abbas Ibrahim, the explosion was likely caused by “highly explosive materials”.
