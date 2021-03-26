Two passenger trains have collided in southern Egypt, AFP reported on Friday, with multiple videos from the incident emerging online. The Health Ministry stated later in the day that at least 32 people died and that 165 were injured in the catastrophe.

According to the local news, at least three carriages derailed as a result.

Authorities later said that someone allegedly pulled a hand brake on the train en route from Luxor to Alexandria, making it stop between the Maraga and Tahta stations, which resulted in the collision with the Aswan-Cairo train. A special committee has since been created to probe the crash, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi vowed to punish those responsible for the fatal incident.

Dr Hani Fouad, director of the Ambulance Facility in Sohag, told Sputnik that the casualty count continues.

