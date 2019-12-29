BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a powerful counter-assault in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, as their forces attempted to advance near the key town of Jarjanaz south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, the jihadist rebels attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses on two separate occasions on Saturday, with each attempt involving up to 50 militants.
The Russian Reconciliation Center confirmed Al-Masdar’s previous report which said the Syrian Arab Army managed to repel the jihadist attack, while inflicting heavy losses within the ranks of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allied militant group.s
In particular, the Russian Reconciliation Center said that the total killed and wounded for the jihadist rebels exceeded 30, with the majority of the fighters being from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, a successor group to Jabhat Al-Nusra.
“Militants from the terrorist group Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front] with the support of the Syrian National Army launched two attacks on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces near the Jarjanaz town in the Idlib province. In each of the attacks, up to 50 militants were involved, they were supported by 5-6 pickups trucks with heavy weapons”, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said.
The Syrian Army has been clearing Idlib of terrorist formations since mid-December. Earlier in the week, the Syrian troops entered the town of Jarjanaz, which is located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of Ma’arat al-Nu’man, a major stronghold of militants in the southern part of Idlib.
Back in 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces. The withdrawal of heavy weaponry operated by militants was also part of the agreement.
Idlib still remains a major militant stronghold, being home to an estimated 10,000 militants from various factions.
