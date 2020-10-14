BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Russian Air Force, with help from the Syrian counterparts, launched a massive attack on the jihadist positions in the northwestern region of the country.

According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force primarily targeted the Jisr Al-Shughour area, hitting sites belonging to hardline groups like the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

The Russian Air Force’s attack reportedly destroyed a jihadist training base, which was monitored by their drones shortly before the aerial assault was unleashed on the site.

In a follow-up report on Wednesday, the Sputnik Agency said the attack resulted in the death of ‘dozens’ of jihadists belonging to the Turkestan Islamic Party.

The agency said that over 30 of these jihadists were killed by the devastating attack, which they said targeted strategic sites in the Jisr Al-Shughour area of western idlib.

The Sputnik correspondent quoted a field source as saying that “Russian reconnaissance aircraft had detected massive movements of vehicles and militants trying to reach one of the headquarters near the town of Al-Hamama in the Jisr Al-Shughour area.”

The source added that these raids completely destroyed the headquarters, including the mechanisms and equipment, and preliminary information indicates the killing of more than 30 militants and wounding others, explaining that this type of movement usually precedes the concentrated attacks of the Turkestan Islamic Party towards the sites of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the area.