BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces carried out a strategic attack on two Hurras Al-Deen bases in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday.
These airstrikes by the Russian and Syrian air forces reportedly destroyed the terrorist bases in the eastern Idlib towns of Agher and Ballisa, resulting in the death of many jihadist combatants, mostly foreign militants.
While pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) placed the death toll at nine, with six of the casualties being Hurras Al-Deen terrorists, the Syrian military’s numbers were less conservative.
According to the Syrian military, the joint Russian-Syrian attack resulted in the death of more than 30 terrorists from the Hurras Al-Deen group, with almost all of the reported casualties being foreign combatants.
Among the dead jihadists were several militants from the Russian Caucasus region, including the countries of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Chechnya.
The Syrian military source said their forces had been scoping out this area in eastern Idlib for several days before the attack; they would ultimately wait for the terrorist group to hold a commanders meeting before striking.
The source pointed out that the terrorist group was preparing to launch a large-scale offensive in eastern Idlib prior to Sunday’s attack.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.