BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Over 250 Turkish-backed militants have been killed since the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Ankara-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) said on Thursday, as reported by the Anadolu News Agency.

Citing the SNA command, the Anadolu report said that at least 251 militants have been killed in two months.

In addition to the 251 killed, the Anadolu report also said some 760 SNA militants were wounded, along with one fighter that is still missing-in-action (MIA).

Operation Peace Spring was launched by the Turkish-backed militants in early October of this year. Since the start of this operation, the Turkish-backed militants have captured two border towns from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

However, despite their initial success, the Turkish-backed militants have failed to capture any other major border points in northern and northeastern Syria. This is due to the fierce resistance put up by the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The Syrian Army has now taken hold of several crossings along Syria’s northern border, as per their agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces, they have access to all border points that were under the control of the SDF.

When Turkey is finally expelled from Syria perhaps the EU will consider getting the former and their henchmen to leave N. Cyprus.

