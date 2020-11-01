BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – New media reports revealed that the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries suffered great losses since the start of their participation in the Karabakh region, as the death toll among their ranks rose to more than 230.

On Saturday, sources from the Syrian opposition said that 14 Syrian fighters were killed in the past hours, increasing the total number of dead to over 230.

The same sources added that a new batch of mercenaries’ bodies, including 20 killed in Karabakh, arrived in Syria, specifically to the areas under the control of the Turkish-backed militants.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that 183 mercenaries’ dead bodies were brought to Syria, while the rest of the bodies are still in Azerbaijan.

The hostilities in Karabakh resumed on September 27th, following mutual accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Since then, Azerbaijan has attempted to capture the entire Karabakh region, despite attempts by the international community to end the hostilities.