BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – New media reports revealed that the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries suffered great losses since the start of their participation in the Karabakh region, as the death toll among their ranks rose to more than 230.
On Saturday, sources from the Syrian opposition said that 14 Syrian fighters were killed in the past hours, increasing the total number of dead to over 230.
The same sources added that a new batch of mercenaries’ bodies, including 20 killed in Karabakh, arrived in Syria, specifically to the areas under the control of the Turkish-backed militants.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that 183 mercenaries’ dead bodies were brought to Syria, while the rest of the bodies are still in Azerbaijan.
The hostilities in Karabakh resumed on September 27th, following mutual accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Since then, Azerbaijan has attempted to capture the entire Karabakh region, despite attempts by the international community to end the hostilities.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.