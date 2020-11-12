BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he had signed the agreement to stop the war in Karabakh, and that he wanted to save his army from captivity.

“Had I not signed the agreement to stop the hostilities in Karabakh, more than 20,000 Armenian soldiers would have been captured,” Pashinyan said in a letter addressed to his citizens.

He continued, “The document signed regarding Karabakh does not mean a final solution to the issue .. In the current situation, accepting the conditions presented was the only way to avoid the entire loss of Artsakh (the Armenian name for Karabakh) and thousands of human deaths.”

He added, “I took this decision after the (Armenian) army, in fact, insisted on taking such a decision … imagine the situation when the army tells you to stop.”

On November 10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev signed a joint statement regarding the complete cessation of hostilities in Karabakh and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers on the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to monitor the two parties’ commitment to the agreement.

The opposition in Armenia, which continues to protest near the parliament building in central Yerevan, gave Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan until midnight on Wednesday to announce his resignation; however, nothing came from the deadline.