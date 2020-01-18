BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA)( spokesperson, Major-General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, said that the Mitiga Airbase has become a main hub for the Turkish Armed Forces in Libya.

Al-Mismari said at his press conference on Saturday that “Turkey has not historically been a peace corridor for Libya, as peace passes through the elimination of the Turkish presence in Libya.”

He stressed that “more than 2,000 terrorists were transported to Libya from Turkey,” pointing out most of these mercenaries are from “the militias of the Samarkand Brigade, Sultan Murad, Noureddine Al-Zinki, and other terrorist elements funded by Qatar, through the airports of Mitiga and Misrata.”

Al-Mesmari stressed that “Erdogan is responsible for terrorism in Europe. He leads terrorists in Tripoli and promotes rumors before the Berlin conference.”

“Erdogan’s statements are full of lies and dream about things that cannot be achieved on the ground with the presence of the Libyan Army,” the LNA spokesman said.

Al-Mesmari indicated that “Turkey’s association with international terrorists has been monitored for a long time, and Turkish intelligence has sponsored the transfer of terrorists from Europe to Libya, Mali, Niger and Chad.”

The governments in Benghazi and Ankara have traded accusations for several days now, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening to teach the LNA commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a ‘lesson’ for his continued attacks on Tripoli.

Advertisements