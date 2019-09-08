BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Over 2,000 militants from Jaysh Al-Izza have allegedly redeployed to the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate after suffering a devastating defeat in northern Hama, the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported.

According to the Sputnik report, the Jaysh Al-Izza fighters were moved from northern Hama, in particular, Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah, to the Idlib Governorate city of Jisr Al-Shughour.

In addition to moving to Jisr Al-Shughour, Jaysh Al-Izza is also in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

The Sputnik report added that Jaysh Al-Izza is now fighting alongside the foreign jihadist group, the Turkestan Islamic Party, which is one of the largest militant factions fighting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northeast Latakia and northwest Hama.

Jaysh Al-Izza has not made any statement regarding this move; however, these rumors were first spread shortly after the militant group was expelled from the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

