BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Over 2,000 militants from Jaysh Al-Izza have allegedly redeployed to the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate after suffering a devastating defeat in northern Hama, the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported.
According to the Sputnik report, the Jaysh Al-Izza fighters were moved from northern Hama, in particular, Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah, to the Idlib Governorate city of Jisr Al-Shughour.
In addition to moving to Jisr Al-Shughour, Jaysh Al-Izza is also in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
The Sputnik report added that Jaysh Al-Izza is now fighting alongside the foreign jihadist group, the Turkestan Islamic Party, which is one of the largest militant factions fighting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northeast Latakia and northwest Hama.
Jaysh Al-Izza has not made any statement regarding this move; however, these rumors were first spread shortly after the militant group was expelled from the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.