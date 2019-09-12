BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – Over 2,000 militants from various factions, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, have fled the Idlib and Hama governorates for Turkey, the Syria-based publication Al-Watan reported on Thursday.

“Since the start of the anti-terrorist offensive of the Syrian Arab Army in Idlib on May 6th, local smugglers and Turkish border guards have facilitated the illegal entry into Turkey of more than two thousand terrorists,” the publication claimed, citing activists at the border town of Khirbat Al-Joz in western Idlib.

The Syrian publication said most of the militants are members of extremist factions like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, which is believed to be in control of most of the Idlib Governorate.

“The final destination of these terrorists are the European countries that they will reach through Greece,” they added.

Al-Watan added that “several groups of these radicals have already arrived in Greece, which highlights the seriousness of the threats recently launched by Turkish President Racep Tayyeb Erdogan to open the doors to Europe to refugees, as happened in 2015.”

