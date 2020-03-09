BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A large batch of Turkish-backed Syrian militants have reportedly departed Turkey for Libya, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.
“Reliable source have informed SOHR that a new batch of “al-Mutassim Brigade” faction will be transferred to Libya by Turkey in the next few hours, as part of turkey’s continuous process of transferring “mercenaries” to Libya,” they reported.
At the same time, the SOHR also reported that dozens of Syrian militants have already fled Libya for Italy, increasing the total number to 200.
According to the SOHR, nearly 40 members of the Al-Hazmat faction have fled to Italy in the past few hours.
The total number of Syrians killed in Libya since December 2019 is 119, with some estimates putting the death toll above 200.
The Turkish-backed Syrian militants are fighting alongside the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, which have lost large swathes of territory to the Libyan National Army (LNA) these past two months.
