BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – A large group of fighters from the Arab tribes in the city of Qamishli and its countryside joined the ranks of the Syrian National Defense Forces, which is one of the largest military auxiliary forces inside the Arab Republic.

Citing a source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, Sputnik Arabic reported that “with a massive crowd of military and popular activities and members of Arab tribes in the city of Qamishli and its countryside, a military training was completed, the first of its kind, that included 200 fighters from tribes who volunteered to join the ranks of the Syrian National Defense Forces.”

The correspondent said that “the fighters carried out a military ceremony for their graduation, which included combat operations and the art of assembling weapons of all kinds,” stressing their constant readiness “to carry out any task assigned to them.”

A member of the Syrian People’s Assembly, Hassan Al-Saloumi, who is the commander of the National Defense Center in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, confirmed to Sputnik “the sons of the Arab tribes and the National Defense Forces raise the slogan, which is their permanent slogan for the next stage which is considered crucial to the modern history of the Syrian Al-Jazira.”

“The new fighters who joined the ranks of the National Defense are ready, along with their comrades in the ranks of the National Defense and behind the Syrian army forces, for any combat mission against terrorist groups and against American and Turkish practices and their armed organizations on all Syrian lands,” he continued.

Al-Salloumi, a notable of the Tay tribe, stated that “the sons of the Arab tribes are hand in hand with the Syrian army in its war against terrorism and against all kinds of occupation of our beloved country, Syria. They control large parts of the wealth-rich Syrian Jazira region, illegally. ”

“Sons of the Arab tribes are an integral part of the Syrian people, and we affirm our adherence to the option of popular resistance to expel the American army from all of the Syrian lands,” he added.

The areas of the Al-Jazira and the Euphrates in eastern Syria are witnessing a great expansion of popular tribal resistance, and in military operations, popular sit-ins, continuous demonstrations and gatherings, denouncing and rejecting all kinds of occupation and aggressive war on the Syrians and their country.