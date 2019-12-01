BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Syrian state television reported on Saturday that several U.S. military vehicles had entered northeastern Syria from Iraq’s northwestern border.
According to Syrian TV, the U.S. military convoy consisted of more than 20 trucks that first entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate from Iraq’s Nineveh (var. Ninawa) Governorate.
They pointed out that the U.S. military convoy was transporting new equipment to the coalition troops that were deployed to the oil rich region of Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Earlier in the week, some 60 military vehicles belonging to U.S. forces arrived at the Rmeilan Oil Fields in the Al-Hasakah Governorate; they have reportedly remained there to ‘protect’ the site.
At the same time, units from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have expanded their deployment in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah to reinforce their points along the imperative Hasakah-Aleppo International Highway.
According to a military source in the region, the Syrian Army entered the villages of Al-Kozleya, Tel Al-Laban and Umm Al-Kheir in the western countryside of Tall Tamr, establishing a number of points inside this Al-Hasakah Governorate district.
