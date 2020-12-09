BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A large number of residents in the occupied Golan Heights demonstrated on Wednesday against Israel’s attempt to install wind turbines on their agricultural lands.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), over 20 people were wounded during the demonstration as the Israeli forces attempted to disperse the protesters from the area.

The Israeli forces reportedly used rubbers bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters, who organized the demonstration this week in response to the move.

The protesters came from the towns of Majdal Shams and Masa’da to demonstrate over Israel’s recent blockade of the areas that link agricultural lands to their homes.

Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since the conclusion of the Six-Day War in June of 1967. Since then, two major UN resolutions have been passed in regards to the occupation; these include UN resolutions 242 and 497.