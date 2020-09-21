More than 20 combat ships of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet have participated in the initial stage of the Kavkaz-2020 military drills, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.
“As part of the Kavkaz-2020 command post exercise, over 20 ships and boats of the [Black Sea] Fleet are performing tasks at sea,” the ministry said.
The first stage of the drills involves overcoming minefields and performing anti-submarine missions.
Earlier this month, the Defense Ministry informed that Russia had invited servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Pakistan and Iran to participate in the Kavkaz-2020 military exercises. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka were planning to attend the drills as observers. Iran has been invited to take part in the navy exercises in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.
The Kavkaz-2020 military exercises involve two stages and will last from September 21 until September 26, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Source: Sputnik
