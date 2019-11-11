BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The media center for the Syrian Democratic Forces said this week that since the ceasefire was declared on October 17, ground and air attacks on areas of northern and eastern Syria have resulted in the death of a large number of their fighters.

According to the media center, the Turkish Army and their allied militants have killed 182 SDF fighters, while wounding another 243 others.

In addition to the high death toll, the SDF said the Turkish-backed forces have launched lat least 190 attacks against their troops in northern and eastern Syria.

The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, a coalition of militant groups from all over Syria, have captured several areas in northern Syria over the last five weeks, including the border cities of Ras Al-‘Ayn and Tal Abyad.

