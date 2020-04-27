BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said this past weekend that the Turkish-backed Government National Accord (GNA) forces received a major boost in manpower after more than 17,000 Syrian mercenaries traveled to the North African nation.

These Syrian mercenaries have been transported from Turkey to Tripoli as part of Ankara’s promise to the GNA to boost their military cooperation and assistance to them.

According to Mismari, the Libyan National Army is also standing strong at the strategic city of Tarhuna, as their forces have repeatedly repelled the Turkish-backed forces there.

“The militias attempted to attack Tarhuna on seven fronts in a comprehensive operation that saw the participation of Turkish drones and ground forces. They pushed with all they have and could not even come close to the city outskirts,” he told Asharq Al-Aswat.

“Tarhuna will resist those who are fiercely vying to control it and cut off military supply routes,” he vowed. “We are aware of all of the militias’ targets and we are prepared for them.”

At the start of April, the GNA launched a massive counter-offensive in northwestern Libya to retake the areas they lost to the LNA over the last six months.

The offensive has been successful thus far, as the GNA has captured more than 3,000 square kilometres in northwestern Libya.

