BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – On Monday, Russia’s Sputnik Agency revealed that more than 1,000 militants were sent from Syria to the Karabakh region in the past week.
Citing a special source, Sputnik said that “last Friday, more than a thousand militants were sent from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh region to fight alongside the Azerbaijani army against Armenia.”
The source indicated that there are other batches of militants who are preparing to move to Karabakh from Syria.
The American Wall Street Journal previously stated in its report that “hundreds of Syrian fighters linked to Turkey were deployed in the conflict zone in Karabakh,” explaining that “hundreds of members of the Syrian armed groups allied with Turkey participated in the battles between Azerbaijan and Armenia. ”
The newspaper pointed out, according to its sources, that “hundreds of others are preparing to travel there,” noting that “news began to spread among the ranks of the Syrian rebel groups since July,” stating that Turkey is recruiting fighters to participate in the hostilities.
It is noteworthy to mention that the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed on September 27th, in the most violent round of the conflict that has continued for nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.