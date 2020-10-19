BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – On Monday, Russia’s Sputnik Agency revealed that more than 1,000 militants were sent from Syria to the Karabakh region in the past week.

Citing a special source, Sputnik said that “last Friday, more than a thousand militants were sent from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh region to fight alongside the Azerbaijani army against Armenia.”

The source indicated that there are other batches of militants who are preparing to move to Karabakh from Syria.

The American Wall Street Journal previously stated in its report that “hundreds of Syrian fighters linked to Turkey were deployed in the conflict zone in Karabakh,” explaining that “hundreds of members of the Syrian armed groups allied with Turkey participated in the battles between Azerbaijan and Armenia. ”

The newspaper pointed out, according to its sources, that “hundreds of others are preparing to travel there,” noting that “news began to spread among the ranks of the Syrian rebel groups since July,” stating that Turkey is recruiting fighters to participate in the hostilities.

It is noteworthy to mention that the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed on September 27th, in the most violent round of the conflict that has continued for nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting.