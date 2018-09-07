BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Over 1,000 Islamic State terrorists are still active in the vast desert region of southern Syria, a captured commander from the militant group admitted this week.
According to this Islamic State commander, at the start of the battle for the Al-Safa region, over 1,500 terrorists were active in this volcanic area of southern Syria.
However, over the last month and a half, the Islamic State has suffered hundreds of casualties at the hands of the Syrian Arab army and their allies in the Al-Sweida province.
With over 1,000 Islamic State terrorists still active in this large pocket, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly attempted to crack their frontlines in order to force them to surrender their last positions.
The Islamic State has offered to surrender their last positions in exchange for transportation to the eastern desert Syria; however, the Syrian Army rejected this proposition from the terrorist group and resumed their field operations in order to retake all of the territory currently occupied by the Islamic State.
249
- 249Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.