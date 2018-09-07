BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Over 1,000 Islamic State terrorists are still active in the vast desert region of southern Syria, a captured commander from the militant group admitted this week. 

According to this Islamic State commander, at the start of the battle for the Al-Safa region, over 1,500 terrorists were active in this volcanic area of southern Syria. 

However, over the last month and a half, the Islamic State has suffered hundreds of casualties at the hands of the Syrian Arab army and their allies in the Al-Sweida province. 

With over 1,000 Islamic State terrorists still active in this large pocket, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly attempted to crack their frontlines in order to force them to surrender their last positions. 

The Islamic State has offered to surrender their last positions in exchange for transportation to the eastern desert Syria; however, the Syrian Army rejected this proposition from the terrorist group and resumed their field operations in order to retake all of the territory currently occupied by the Islamic State. 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 249
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    249
    Shares
ALSO READ  Two major Syrian Army divisions head north for upcoming offensive
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
RussianUSRn.md.148 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

AMN, it’s all over the news in CNN during the last 12 hours that Russia TWICE (not once) advised US-army to leave Al-Tanf area soon (how soon is not specified). If US don’t leave Al-Tanf area, Syrian army with the help of Russian air force will attack that area in order to clear all terrorists located there. US officially warned Russia to NOT take any action against them in Syria. So, we will see what’s going to happen…

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-07 18:40
Russian
Guest
Russian
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

🙂
I wish our electronic warfare could divert all americal missiles from their initial targets – towards US base in At-Tanf.
That would be a real joke!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-07 20:08
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

volcano=h**l=zio terrorists’ perm abode

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-07 18:39