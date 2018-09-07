BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Over 1,000 Islamic State terrorists are still active in the vast desert region of southern Syria, a captured commander from the militant group admitted this week.

According to this Islamic State commander, at the start of the battle for the Al-Safa region, over 1,500 terrorists were active in this volcanic area of southern Syria.

However, over the last month and a half, the Islamic State has suffered hundreds of casualties at the hands of the Syrian Arab army and their allies in the Al-Sweida province.

With over 1,000 Islamic State terrorists still active in this large pocket, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly attempted to crack their frontlines in order to force them to surrender their last positions.

The Islamic State has offered to surrender their last positions in exchange for transportation to the eastern desert Syria; however, the Syrian Army rejected this proposition from the terrorist group and resumed their field operations in order to retake all of the territory currently occupied by the Islamic State.

